Crunch meeting on shinty’s future

A crunch meeting has been organised with shinty’s governing body, the Camanachd Association, around the future sustainability of senior, juvenile and primary school shinty in Mid Argyll.

The meeting is open to all interested in shinty in Mid Argyll, including players, coaches, club members, supporters, parents and sponsors.

Up for discussion at the meeting will be topics including participation, fundraising, volunteers, coaching, rules and competitions.

Kilmory senior shinty club and Kilmory/Dunadd junior camanachd supporters are urging people to attend and show support for shinty in Mid Argyll.

The meeting will start at 8pm on Monday, October 1, in The Stag Hotel, Lochgilphead.