Aray hit Kilmallie for seven

Marine Harvest National Division

Inveraray 7 Kilmallie 1

Inveraray boosted their promotion chances with an excellent victory at the Winterton.

They took the lead in the opening minute as Neil Campbell slipped the ball past the keeper.

A couple of minutes later Campbell sent a nice first-time touch to Fraser Watt, who scored the second goal.

Kilmallie pulled a goal back when Leigh Dunning before Lewis MacNicol restored Inveraray’s two-goal cushion on 27 minutes when he fired into the roof of the net.

Fraser Watt got his second on 35 minutes with a half-volley.

Veteran Garry MacPherson gathered the ball at a narrow angle, burst past his marker and scored to make it 5-1 at the break.

The home side continued to press, and soon Neil Campbell was passing to the unmarked Inveraray player/manager Ruaraidh Graham, who slotted the ball past the keeper.

Lewis MacNicol got his second 15 minutes from time after a free-hit which led to a low drive into the net.

This was an important win for Inveraray, as they are now just a point behind second placed Fort William and their goal difference is such that just a draw in their final match at Beauly will secure promotion to the Marine Harvest Premiership.