Living Stones sold to the Church of Scotland

After 45 years of service in the area, Living Stones Christian Centre in Kilmartin – formerly The Renewal Fellowship – has been sold to the Church of Scotland.

Many people have voiced their delight that the centre, which was built in 2002, will remain as a place of worship. The building has also been used by a number of community groups in the area, while the car park has been available to visitors outwith normal church times.

The present elders are John Whitefield and Graham McLean.

Mr McLean said: ‘We know that Living Stones has been a tool which the Lord has used in fashioning the lives of His people and give thanks to all who have supported them over the years, including visitors from 45 countries.

Over the years we have been able to assist other similar Christian bodies, including a ‘sister church’ – Living Stones Church and school in Okara, Pakistan – which we have supported since its opening in 2008 with eight members.

‘The church has supported Le Rucher Ministries in Switzerland for their remarkable work of reconciliation in many countries, including Africa, and also assisted were Joy and Angus Davidson (Indian Odyssey) for their work among the scavenger people in India.

‘Another group supported has been People with a Mission Ministries who have an evangelistic ministry based in Perth, visiting schools all over Scotland, including Lochgilphead last year and also in Oban and Mull this year.’

A new group, Dunadd Community Enterprise, has been set up to help secure the future of the Kilmartin Parish Church building as a focal point in the community.

The new Living Stones Church. no_a39LivingStones01