Dalmally Sale – week 39

United Auctions held their Annual Breeding Sheep Sale at Dalmally Auction Mart. Some 7,747 sheep of all classes were sold. Blackface Ewe Lambs lacked condition and size. All other sections were shown in good bloom and sold at levels satisfactory to consignors.

Despite an excellent ringside of buyers in attendance, prices failed to reach last year’s levels in most sections, this being a reflection on the present shortage of cash throughout the whole farming sector. The following are the averages obtained on the day.

Blackface Ewe Lambs £45.82 (- £8.95). Cross Bred Ewe Lambs £58.01 (+ £7.96). Blackface Gimmers £83.10 (-£14.20). Cross Bred Gimmers £87.48 (-£9.38). Blackface Ewes £46.31 (-£1.74). Cross Bred Ewes £47.86 (+£2.02).The stud sheep offered for sale drew interest from all over the country with M/s Jackson, Pole leading the prices with a pen of Blackface Gimmers selling to £1000 per head to Fletcher Farming, Laigh Hatton.

Ewe Lambs

BF: £130 – Mill Park: £90 – Crammie: £78 – Acharonich: £75 – Crammie: £70 – Lurgan: £70 – Burnbank (Oban): £70 – Drumachar: £70 – Mill Park: £70 – Crammie: £70 – Tay and Torridon Estate: £70 – Kenknock.

MULE: £90 and £78 – Duallin: £75 – Pitcastle Estate: £75 – Saulmore: £65 – Culbhuirg, Iona.

TEXx: £60 – Stonefield Farms.

CHEV: £62 – Kilchoan.

CROSS: £52 and £51 – Balnahard.

Gimmers

BF (Studd): £1000 – Pole Farm: £550 and £480 – Dalchirla: £450 – TayandTorridon Estates: £390 – Lephinchapel: £350 and £320 – Dalchirla: £300 – Arnicle: £280 – Lephinchapel: £260 – Pole Farm: £250 – Arnicle: £250 – Lephinchapel: £190 – Nunnerie: £138 – Lephinchapel.

BF (Commercial): £110 – Littleport: £108 – Tearman: £105 – Balliemeanoch: £100 – LaighBalernock: £100 – Acharonich: £98 – Glenkiln: £98 – Auldallan: £95 – Pole: £95 – 20 Achnamarra: £95 – Invernahyle: £95 – Achalic Farm: £95 – Littleport (Ardveich): £95 – Balliemeanach.

SWALE Cross: £80 – Achalic.

MULE: £135 – Achalic: £122 – Culbhuirg, Iona: £110 – Achalic: £108 – Tullich Croft: £102 – Dall.

CHEV: £100 – Cour Grazings.

EWES

BF: £580 – Pole Farm: £200 – Arnicle: £140 – Balliemeanoch: £125 – Tay and Torridon Estates: £102 – Crammie: £82 – Barbreck (Neish): £82 – Croft 1 Fanmore: £80 – Gobagrennan: £80 – Crosshill: £80 – Pole: £78 – Gobagrennan: £75 – Antuim: £72 – Gobagrennan: £70 – Crosshill: £65 – Burnbank Oban: £65 – Balliemeanoch: £64 –Tullochcan: £62 – Littleport: £62 – Littleport (Ardveich): £60 – Maam: £58 – Luss Estate: £58 – Antuim, Mull: £55 – Luss Estate: £55 – Garraronand Melfort Farms: £55 – Croft 1 Fanmore, Mull: £55 – Pitcastle: £55 – Littleport: £55 – Roromore: £54 – Corrylorn; £54 – Bragleenmore.

CHEV: £60 and £58 – Maam: £50 – Keppochan: £50 – Machrins: £50 – Strathoich: £50 – Blackmount.

MULE: £45 – Kilchoan.

PIC:

The sheep of the Dalmally sale on September 21. no_a39Farming01

It was a good day in the ring for MacArthurs at Arnicle. Photo by Kevin McGlynn. no_a39Farming02

Pole gimmers with Davie Jackson. Photo by Kevin McGlynn. no_a39Farming03