Acting Up playing their part in Lochgilphead

Want to read more?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now

Acting Up Argyll helped out in Lochgilphead’s Co-op on Saturday September 22.

The hard-working students packed bags for the Co-op customers, and ended up raising £949.69.

The money will go towards costumes for this year’s Christmas pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

PIC:

Acting Up offered a helping hand. no_a39actingup01