Acting Up playing their part in Lochgilphead
Acting Up Argyll helped out in Lochgilphead’s Co-op on Saturday September 22.
The hard-working students packed bags for the Co-op customers, and ended up raising £949.69.
The money will go towards costumes for this year’s Christmas pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.
PIC:
Acting Up offered a helping hand. no_a39actingup01