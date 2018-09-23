Districts – week 38

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tarbert

Mull Theatre will be in Tarbert on Monday September 24 with their production, TWO.

Featuring Fletcher Mathers and Alasdair McCrone playing all 14 characters, the fast-paced comedy filled with twists and turns comes from award winning playwright, Jim Cartwright (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice). Taking place over the course of one evening, the play highlights the rocky relationship of the landlord and landlady of a busy, typical ‘local’ pub, as the colourful regulars pull up a stool and let us into their lives and loves, their triumphs and their tragedies.

The touring show arrives in Tarbert Village Hall at 7.30pm on September 24.

Tarbert

Feis an Tairbeirt received their first clarsach purchased from funding through Tarbert and Skipness Community Trust Community Benefit fund and Argyll and Bute Health and Wellbeing Grant Fund in August.

On their Facebook page a representative said: ‘We are very greatful to our funders for making this purchase possible. At over £2,000 each these instruments are out of financial reach of most beginners but now we will be able to hire out our new instruments to players to practice on as well as enourage new players at our regular workshops and classes. The Clarsach is a beautiful instrument to learn and can create a sense of calm and relaxation. We also have players of all ages who come to our classes so it’s an instrument with real appeal for everyone.’

For more information on future classes see www.feisantairbeirt.co.uk or send us an email feisantairbeirt@gmail.com

Bute

The Bute Gallery opened an exhibition featuring the work of Argyll landscape artist, Emma S Davis and her father, James S. Davis’.

The exhibit opened on Friday August 31 and will stay open throughout September, showcasing Emma and her father’s stylised and colourful view of the Isle of Bute.

On her Facebook page, Emma said: ‘Fab opening. Even the kids lasted dancing in the street.’

Lochgoilhead

Save the date because The Loch Goil Autumn Fayre starts on Saturday October 6.

The toasty gathering starts at 11am in Lochgoilhead Village Hall features a shared pot luck lunch, a ‘Bake off’ of sweet and savoury cake, workshops and a live performance by Creative Electric.

There is also a chance to show off your homegrown fruit, vegetables, flowers, also your homemade baking and preserves.

Lochgilphead

Past-Tracks Walking is holding a workshop on ChiWalking Essentials and Hill Skills in Blarbuie Woodlands, Lochgilphead.

On Monday Novemeber 17 at 10am, the three hour long workshop will focus on the essentials of ChiWalking: posture, alignment, relaxation, stride length, using our arms and listening to our bodies, which should all work towards reducing muscle fatigue and pain-free movement.