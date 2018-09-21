Roll up, Roll up! No Show is in town

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A troupe of circus gymnasts flipped, somersaulted and quipped their way into Tayvallich.

Kate McWilliam, Lisa Chudalla, Michelle Ross, Camille Toyer and Alice Gilmartin performed on Thursday September 13 to an awed Tayvallich hall filled with kids of all ages, giving a stunning performance with an empowering message and some humour.

No Show opens with five strong, glamorous circus artists showcasing their spellbinding acrobatics and flexibility – the perfect ‘show girls’. But, after this opening number, the show starts to break down and No Show begins to unveil attempts and failures, revealing frustrations and how artists are pitted against each other. The audience learn of everything that could go wrong from finger crushing to concussion and shoulder dislocation in a Cyr Wheel act.

The show was a hilarious glance behind the curtain. A particularly absurdist moment happens at the end of the second act when the girls suddenly sit down to enjoy a jam doughnut.

Director of the show and Tayvallich woman Ellie Dubois said: ‘Touring is the lifeblood of theatre and part of the circus tradition, so it is super exciting to be taking No Show across the UK and bringing contemporary circus to many different communities in diverse venues from theatres to village halls.’

This team should be proud of achieving a magnificent feat: keeping a hall full of 6 to12-year-olds silent for a full hour.

The show moved on to thrill and delight at venues around the country.