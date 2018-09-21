Investigation work for Tarbert investment project

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Scottish Water’s plans to improve Tarbert’s sewer network and tackle flooding in the area are progressing with investigation works about to begin.

The site investigations will inform the design and implementation of improvements needed to help reduce the risk of flooding in the village’s Harbour Street and Barmore Road.

Work will be carried out by contractors on behalf of Scottish Water’s alliance partner amey Black and Veatch (aBV), and is expected to take four weeks.

From Monday September 24, investigation work will be phased along Barmore Road from the Victoria Hotel to Harbour Street near to Loch Fyne Gallery.

Full pedestrian access will be maintained, but temporary traffic lights and parking restrictions will be in place to enable this work to be carried out safely. Details of all restricted areas and associated dates will be displayed in advance.

Paul Milligan, communications manager with aBV, explained: ‘We’ll be digging trial pits to confirm the location of existing services and ground conditions in the area.

‘This information will then be used to determine the best engineering solutions for the project and so it is really important that these investigations are carried out. Any areas we dig will be reinstated upon completion.’

Ruaridh MacGregor, corporate affairs regional manager at Scottish Water, added: ‘We programmed this investigation work to take place at a time when we were able to avoid any impact on the busy summer tourist season, as well as the Tarbert Music Festival and Tarbert Book Festival.

‘During the four-week period, we’ll do all we can to keep disruption in the area to a minimum.

‘We’d also like to remind people that all local businesses will be open as normal during this time, and thank everyone for their patience and understanding.’