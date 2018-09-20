The Royal National Mòd returns to Dunoon

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Am Mòd Nàiseanta Rìoghail (The Royal National Mòd) will return to Dunoon for the eighth time from Friday October 12 until Saturday October 20 – with a focus on Scotland’s Year of Young People.

The nine-day spectacular of Gaelic music, arts and sport will take place in the town of Dunoon for the first time since 2012, with a host of initiatives aimed at encouraging more young people to get involved already underway.

The newly refurbished Queen’s Hall will play host to several key events at Scotland’s biggest Gaelic Cultural Festival, which will kick off on Friday October 12. The annual torchlight procession will open the celebrations in style with hundreds of people weaving through the streets of Dunoon in dazzling scenes.

The procession will conclude at Queen’s Hall, where the opening ceremony will take place. Co-presented by Patrick Morrison, an Edinburgh University student from North Uist who was last year nominated for a Young Gaelic Ambassador Award, the opening party will also welcome performances from the hugely talented young trad bands SIAN and Beinn Lee.

John Morrison, Chief Executive of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said:

‘At the Royal National Mòd, we aim to promote and celebrate Scotland’s unique Gaelic cultural heritage. It’s been fantastic to get Scotland’s young people involved in a much more profound way this year, and it’s promising to know the future of this heritage is in such capable, enthusiastic hands.’