Scottish authors, past and present, celebrated at Tarbert Book Festival
There are still tickets available to attend the various workshops of the long-awaited Tarbert Book Festival.
In its sixth round, the annual programme of literary and poetic expression will run from Friday October 26 to Sunday October 28 and host writers from all over Argyll.
On Saturday October 27, Robert Louis Stevenson is the subject of the opening sessions of this year’s weekend with Liz Shaw bringing her historical novel, ‘No Safe Anchorage’, followed by Bella Bathurst talking about ‘The Lighthouse Stevensons’, and Joseph Farrell concentrating on a new account of the final years the Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde author spent in the South Pacific, with his book ‘Robert Louis Stevenson in Samoa’.
Closing the Saturday programme is an appearance by Bella Bathurst when she will discuss ‘Sound: A Story of Hearing Lost and Found’, which is her acclaimed account of the experience of going deaf in adulthood and how she eventually recovered.
Tarbert Academy will host visits from Scottish poet, Stuart Paterson, and from the creator of the Sandy Seal books, Helen Cormack.
Friday evening sees the awarding of the annual writing competition prizes in Loch Fyne Gallery. With entries from across the globe, this year has seen two competitions for writers, an Open Category and a new Novice section.
Saturday evening sees the welcome return of one of Scotland’s top crime writers, Denise Mina, to the Stonefield Castle Hotel for an insight into ‘The Long Drop’, her semi-fictionalised account of notorious serial killer, Peter Manuel, and the events of one night in the Glasgow of 1957 interwoven with a portrayal of his trial.
Refreshments will greet those heading to Tarbert’s Starfish Restaurant on Sunday October 28 for celebrations of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie novelist, Muriel Spark.
Brian Morton is in conversation with Alan Taylor, discussing Taylor’s book ‘Appointment in Arezzo’, a memoir of his friendship with Muriel Spark in the 90’s.
In the closing session of the weekend, Struan Stevenson will talk about ‘The Course of History: 10 Meals that Changed the World’. With accompanying recipes devised by Tony Singh, this fascinating book looks at how some of the great events of history have been shaped by food and links the menus of the past with the historic happenings.
Tickets to each event in the programme are available at ticketsource.co.uk/tarbertbookfestival
Saturday October 27
Templar Arts and Leisure Centre
9.10am – Anne Hamilton’s People, Plot and Place: a workshop examining which comes first in story-writing
10am – Liz Shaw’s No Safe Anchorage historical fiction based around Robert Louis Stevenson
11.30am – Bella Bathurst’s The Lighthouse Stevensons about the Treasure Island author’s family
1pm – Joseph Farrell’s Robert Louis Stevenson in Samoa
2.30pm – Les Wilson’s The Drowned and the Saved: How War came to the Hebrides
4pm – Bella Bathurst’s Sound: A Story of Hearing Lost and Found
Stonefield Castle Hotel
7.30pm – Denise Mina’s The Long Drop
Sunday October 28
Starfish Restaurant
11am – Olga Wojtas’s novel Miss Blaine’s Prefect and the Golden Samovar alluding to Miss Jean Brodie
12.15pm – Alan Taylor in conversation with Brian Morton: Appointment in Arezzo
1.30pm – Struan Stevenson’s The Course of History: 10 Meals That Changed the World