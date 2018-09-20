Kilmichael forest site for planned wind farm

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An Irish wind farm developer is looking to build a wind farm in the hills around Kilmichael Glen and Ford.

A pre-application was submitted to the Scottish Government by Arcus Consultancy on behalf of Cork-based energy company Enerco on August 13.

The proposed Glasvaar development would involve 38 turbines, constructed close to the site of the existing 21-turbine A’Cruach wind farm in the hills at the back of Lochgair.

As submitted, the Glasvaar wind farm, involving turbines reaching 175 metres to the blade tips, would potentially generate more than 100MW of electricity.

Ancillary work would involve the creation of hard standings for cranes, site access tracks and the construction of an electricity substation.

Arcus Consultancy has begun pre-application consultation as part of the environmental impact assessment process.

Within the application, Arcus Consultancy states: ‘The aim of the scoping process is to identify key environmental issues at an early stage, to help determine which elements of the proposal are likely to cause significant environmental effects, and identify issues that can be scoped out for the assessment.’