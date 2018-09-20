Announcements 15/09/18 – 22/09/18

BIRTHS

ANDERSON – MCSHANNON

Gary and Lynsey are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter, India Faith, on September 6, 2018, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. A granddaughter for Brian and Janice, Zena and John, and Archie.

GOLDEN WEDDING

MCGOUGAN – STEWART – On September 20, 1968, at Castlehill Church, Campbeltown, by Rev John RH Cormack, Johnny to Catherine. Present address, Meall Mhor, 4 Kilkerran Road, Campbeltown.

DEATHS

GILLESPIE – Suddenly at home, 18 Crosshill Avenue, Campbeltown, on September 14, 2018, Marion McGown Gillespie, in her 76th year, dearly beloved daughter of the late William and Ina Gillespie, and a much loved sister and aunt.

MURPHY – At Mid Argyll Hospital, on September 12, 2018, with her daughters by her side, Auriol Margaret, beloved wife of the late John, loving and cherished mother of Karen, Auriol and Elaine, mother-in-law of David, Ramon and Joe, and a devoted and much loved grandmother and great grandmother (GG) to Lilly, Georgia, Archie, Lomond, Millie and Robbie. Funeral mass, today Friday, September 21, 2018, at 11.30am, in St John Vianney RC Church, Edinburgh, thereafter to Craigmillar Castle Park Cemetery. Rest in peace.

acknowledgements

COATS – Amanda, Fiona and Annie would like to thank family and friends for their letters, cards, phone calls, flowers and messages of support following the sad loss of their mother, Sarah Coats. Special thanks to Sarah and all the dedicated nursing staff who cared so wonderfully for Mum and to Dr Spink and Dr Ramsay for their unfailing support and help. We will be forever grateful to Jane, Isobel, Lois, Jana and Colette – thank you. Special thanks also to Margaret Sinclair for comforting us through the days and leading two wonderful services, and to Stan Lupton for his professional supervision. A huge thank you to Myra and Meg and all those who baked, Morna and Ileene who filled the church with beautiful flowers, Stephen and Donald, Marjorie for her uplifting music and to everyone who came to say goodbye. Finally, a special thanks to John who piped us down to the shore so that we could say our final farewell.

KENDRICK – Karen and Ian would like to thank all who attended Florrie’s funeral. In particular, we would like to thank Rev Roger Crooks, and Calum and Lizzie from the Water of Life Cafe. We would like to thank all the doctors, district nurses, home care team, and staff at Muasdale Surgery for all their care over the last few weeks. Special thanks to the Elderberries group for the fun over the last four years. We would like to thank all the family and friends who attended from far and wide, particularly Christine and James for all their support. Finally, a thank you to T A Blair for their services and support during these difficult times.

IN MEMORIAMS

DEWAR – Janet (Netta), September 25, 1955.

Remembered forever.

– Love, Amy, Jan and Edna.

GILLESPIE – In loving memory of my sister, Marion, who passed away September 14, 2018.

It is tinged with a sadness I have to accept

That our good Lord decided to take you

For as sisters together I do recollect

That no hardship ever could break you

The spirit inside you could not be contained

In a mere body of mortal confines

So our Heavenly Father so more could be gained

And for you had grander designs

Now you sit right under his wing

And we seem further apart

But I can still hear you sing

For you’ll always be here in my heart.

– R M Gilleasbuig.

GILLESPIE – In loving memory of my aunt Marion, who passed away September 14, 2018.

Goodbye to you my beloved aunt,

Who said there’s no such word as can’t

For if your spirit is strong

You can sing a new song

And a new order help to transplant

For you were needed above

To spread peace and love

And lay a foundation anew

Preparing the way and awaiting the day

To greet brothers and sisters so true.

– R B Hyslop.

GILLIES – Cherished memories of Mar, dearly loved sister-in-law and auntie, died September 21, 2017.

Forever in our thoughts.

– Annie, Marion, Laura and Christine xxxx.

MACKINNON – Treasured memories of Peggy, who passed away on September 20, 1994. Much loved granny.

Always in our thoughts.

– Annamarie and Allan.

MCNEIL – Remembering Graham, twenty year gone, but not forgotten.

– Alec, Nat and Francis.