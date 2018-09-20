Announcements 08/09/18 – 14/09/18

Golden Wedding

ANGUS – MCKERLIE – On September 14, 1968, at Lochgilphead Parish Church, by Rev John R Callen, Tommy to Phyllis. Present Address, Talisman, Bishopton Road, Lochgilphead.

DEATHS

MACPHAIL – Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on September 5, 2018, Hugh MacPhail, aged 75 years, of 12 Middle Norton, Ingliston, and formerly of 8 Riochan, Inveraray, dearly loved husband of Janice Middleton and much loved father of Anita. Beloved son of the late Archibald and Doris MacPhail, and a dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Inveraray Parish Church, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Glenshira Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

MACPHERSON – Peacefully, at the Forth Valley Hospital, Larbert, surrounded by her family, on September 7, 2018, Mary McKenzie, in her 82nd year, formerly of Glenahanty, Southend. A service will be held in Menstrie Parish Church, Menstrie, on Monday, September 17, 2018, at 10.00am. An interment will take place in Keil Cemetery, Southend, on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at 1.00pm. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation.

TAYLOR- Albert (Bertie), formerly of Lochgilphead, passed away peacefully, on August 19, 2018, in Victoria, Australia. Dearly loved husband of Wilma. Sadly missed.

WESTCOTT – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on September 9, 2018, Elizabeth Westcott (Betty), in her 95th year, Macharioch, Southend, a loving wife of the late John Westcott, much loved mother of John, Jackie and Paul, loving mother-in-law of Janette, Archie and Imelda, and a much loved granny and great granny. Funeral private.

acknowledgements

HUNTER – Norma, Michelle, Alistair and Margaret would like to sincerely thank all family and friends for their cards, flowers and support following the sad loss of Norman. Special thanks to the doctors and district nurses in Mallaig and Ballachullish and also the doctors of NHS 24. Heartfelt thanks to Mrs Karen Calder of the Fishermen’s Mission for the uplifting, comforting service and support. Sincere thanks to the Marine Hotel for the catering and to the staff of John McLennan Funeral Directors. Finally, thank you to everyone who attended the graveside service. A total of £500 was collected for the Fishermen’s Mission.

MACKAY – Ross and Scott would like to thank everyone for the kind expressions of sympathy shown to them, by way of cards and telephone calls, following the recent sad loss of their dear mum, Isobel. Thanks to the Rev David Carruthers for stepping in at short notice. Grateful thanks to all at Berriedale Funeral Home for their support and assistance throughout the funeral arrangements, and to Tarbert Hotel for the lovely funeral tea. Finally, thank you to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside, and for donations which raised £550 for the Brain Tumour Charity and M S Society.

MACKENZIE – Val and family of the late John MacKenzie would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to all the staff at Glenaray Ward, Doctor Phillip and Doctor Romans for their care and attention. Grateful thanks to Roddy MacDonald and Fiona McLeod for their support. Much appreciation to Cameron MacDonald for his comforting words to all who attended at crematorium. Donations received raised £130, which will be split between Bloodwise and Diabetes UK.

SCOTT – The family of the late Margaret Scott would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, phone calls, visits and cards received following their sad loss. Our sincere thanks are extended to doctors, nurses and staff of Tarbert Medical Centre for their care, attention and kindness given to Margaret and all the family, allowing her to spend her remaining days at home, surrounded by her family. Grateful thanks to Rev John MacGregor for a comforting and uplifting service: to Rev Robert MacLeod for his supportive words and visits; to all at Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for taking care of all funeral services in a dignified and professional manner; to Keli for beautiful floral tributes and to the Tarbert Hotel for excellent catering. Finally, our thanks to all who attended at Carrick Cemetery to pay their respects, your support was greatly appreciated by us all. The retiral collection raised £330 for Tarbert Medical Centre and Marie Curie.

IN MEMORIAMS

BRODIE – Treasured memories of John, a much loved husband and father, who died on September 17, 1998. Spoken about daily, with a smile. Sadly missed.

– Inserted by Diana and Diana.

CUNNINGHAM – Neil Blair, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away September 14, 2012. Loved and remembered every day.

– Christine and all the family.

MCMURCHY – In loving memory of Archie, died September 14, 1994. The rolling stream of life rolls on, But still the vacant chair, Recalls the love, the voice, the smile, Of our love who once sat there.

– Your loving wife, Janet and family.

MCSPORRAN – Alastair, dearly beloved husband of Christine, brother-in-law of Hilda, uncle and great uncle, who died September 18, 2013.

Always in our hearts.

– Christine.

SARGENT – In loving memory of my darling wife, Senga, died September 18, 2014. Although we’re not together, We will never be apart, Because you have that special place, Right here within my heart. Always and forever.

– Your loving husband, Roger.

SARGENT – Treasured memories of our mum, Senga, died September 18, 2014.

Mum, three years have passed since you went away,

You fought so hard and tried to stay, We knew you needed rest, When God took you he took the very best. A daily wish that you were here, We wipe away a silent tear. We think about you every day, In our hearts you will always stay.

– Senga, Billy and family, and Roger, Heather and family.