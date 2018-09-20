66 Day Challenge tackles smoking

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

As part of the 66 Day Challenge, Argyll and Bute Health and Wellbeing Network is hosting Stop Smoking, an event held on Wednesday October 17 at the Lochgilphead Community Centre from 10am to 4pm which aims to make smoking easier with numbers.

In just a few days giving up smoking can lead to noticeable improvements to breathing and physical activity feeling less strenuous. Just think of the improvements in 66 days.

Many people can quit on their own but there is much evidence to show that quitting with help is four times more successful and that you’re much more likely to stay smoke free. Pharmacies will provide support designed specifically for you to support anyone stop.

Our specialist services are here to help, encourage and support you at every step the way. We will tailor a unique programme for you, and if you don’t succeed at first we won’t judge or criticise. Every quit attempt is a step closer to stopping for good. We will help you to review what you have achieved and continue to work with you until you succeed.

Pharmacists can also use a new service called Flo. Flo is NHS-owned and aims to help people achieve their health goals. Named after the pioneering nurse Florence Nightingale, Flo is a text messaging service that can send and receive texts to help people stay on track and motivated.

Smoking is a real financial commitment. The average smoker spends more than £1,500 a year on cigarettes. If you smoke a pack a day, it can run to more than £3,000 a year. That money could net you a family holiday, a new kitchen or bathroom, or even a car.

Laura Stephenson of Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care partnership is delighted to be involved in Mid Argyll’s 66 Day Event.

Laura said: ‘Getting support from friends, services and your local community can really help people get over an ingrained habit. Make October 17 your day and pop in to get your carbon monoxide reading.’

Visit your local pharmacy to get support. Additionally, get telephone or webchat support from trained supervisors from the national Quit Your Way service, open Monday until Friday 8am – 10pm and Saturday and Sunday 9am – 5pm, telephone 0800 848484 or visit www.nhsinform.scot/campaigns/quit-your-way-scotland.

For more local information visit www.smokefreehighland.co.uk