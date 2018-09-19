Support needed to buy Kilmartin Church

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Dunadd Community Enterprise is rallying support in order to buy Kilmartin kirk from the Church of Scotland.

With the Church of Scotland on the brink of taking ownership of the Living Stones Centre in Kilmartin as its new place of worship, the Dunadd Community Enterprise was created to buy Kilmartin Church for the community.

A feasibility study, survey and business plan will be necessary to make sure that it makes the most of the opportunities that the building offers and that funding can be secured. Working in partnership with other organisations locally will be vital to the success of the project.

Many in the community have already said what they would like to see in the area. This includes a community shop and post office, music and drama rehearsal and performance space, art and crafts exhibition space, and a place where people can meet.

The community enterprise is keen to do all it can to help retain this iconic building that lies in the heart of Kilmartin village and glen.

Its first project, the monthly book swap in Ford, Kilmartin and Kilmichael, has been a great success with more than 60 people attending on a regular basis. Many have said how good it is to have a chance to catch up with some folk that they haven’t seen for a while and to meet new people. The books and cake have been appreciated too.

The community enterprise has been busy over the summer and now has more than 100 members. It is keen that as many people as possible join so that the organisation is truly owned and directed by the local community.

The Dunadd Community Enterprise inaugural meeting is planned for October 23 at 7.30pm in Living Stones when its first board of directors will be elected from its members.

Go to dunadd.scot to register your support for the community purchase of Kilmartin Church or to find out how to become a member or director of Dunadd Community Enterprise.