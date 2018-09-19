Storm Ali arrives in Mid Argyll

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The much-heralded Storm Ali arrived on Wednesday September 19.

The Met Office reported Storm Ali bringing 80mph winds and heavy showers in from Ireland.

In wake of recent hurricane news, communities were bracing themselves for catastrophic weather but, in Lochgilphead at least, we seemed to be sheltered from it.

Aside from a few thunder storms through the evening of Tuesday September 18, the wind stayed forceful but tolerable and the rain wasn’t anything we were unused to.

The lightning made for some amazing photos and the thunder may have shaken our core, but thunder does not destroy homes.

At 10.30am all ferries to and from Portavadie were cancelled, as were ferries to Tiree from Oban. Islay’s bins were abandoned with no one able to catch a ferry to retrieve them, but no roads were closed, despite the rumours, as the only fallen branches were quickly cleared.

Storm Ali is only the first of the season, however, and there may be more before long.