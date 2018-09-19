Lochgilphead Medical Centre closed for public holiday
Lochgilphead Medical Centre will be closed for a public holiday on Monday September 24.
For urgent medical attention, please contact NHS 24 on 111.
In the event of an emergency please dial 999.
The surgery will reopen on Tuesday September 25 at 8am.