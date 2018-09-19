Islay welcomes The World

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The cruise ship visiting Islay last weekend was not your ordinary holiday vessel.

At 196 metres long and 43,000 tonnes, The World is the largest private residential ship on earth.

With 165 individual homes, The World’s residents enjoy a life of luxury on the high seas.

The ship boasts amenities such as six restaurants; golfing facilities with a state-of-the-art golf simulator and PGA pro; a full-size tennis court; two swimming pools; a 7,000 sq ft spa complete with treatment rooms, nail bar, hair salon, barber shop, aqua spa whirlpool and physiotherapy; a fitness centre with personal trainers; and a cinema.

Anchoring off Port Ellen, the residents left their luxury accommodation to call on a number of Islay’s attractions on Sunday September 16, including, of course, a taste of the island’s most famous product, whisky.

The World was making her way from Norway to Spain, passing Scotland’s stunning west coast on the way.