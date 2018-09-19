A sweet way to raise Zambian money

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The coffers of a Mid Argyll charity were boosted by the aroma of fresh coffee and lemon drizzle cake.

People were drawn to Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall on Saturday September 15 for a fundraising coffee morning with plenty of home baking.

The two-hour event raised £335, which will help ZamScotEd with its work in Zambia, where it is completing a secondary school in the Lusaka area.

The charity’s founder, Marian Pallister, said: ‘Thanks to everyone who helped us achieve this fantastic sum of money.’

PICS:

Four-year-old Lily with baby Natalie and mum Annie Galloway from Lochgilphead enjoying a cuppa and a cake. 06_a38ZamScotEd01