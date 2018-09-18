What makes a Rainbow?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Would you like to help shape the young women of tomorrow?

Girl Guides is more than sewing and campfires, but morals and guidance. With your help, young ladies of Lochgilphead will achieve skills and ethics that will carry with them into their future endeavours.

1st Lochgilphead Rainbows are looking for two volunteers to train to be leaders.

The busy Rainbow unit made up of 18 girls aged five and six meets in Lochgilphead once a week during school term time.

You need to be female and over 18 to apply, and will have the opportunity to work towards gaining Girlguiding’s leadership qualification.

Guiding will take you all over the place doing things you never thought of, giving experiences that will last forever.

For more information or to apply either email lochgilpheadrainbows@yahoo.co.uk, contact Jenny Pendriegh at her Facebook page or apply online at girlguiding.org.uk