Things are heating up in Lochgilphead

Advertising feature

Meet Ritchie Pannell and Sue MacPhee, the newest additions to the Lochgilphead community.

Bringing their daughter Brie up from Glasgow, Ritchie and Sue are opening a stove showroom on Lorne Street, Lochgilphead named RS StoveCraft.

Ritchie said: ‘Obviously this is a big change in lifestyle and we wanted to pursue our dream of developing a showroom. Apart from it being a gorgeous area to live in, with the surrounding countryside, we’ve got a lovely spot in Ardrishaig with the loch in front of us and the canal behind us. It’s a stunning place to be.’

Opened officially on Monday September 10, RS StoveCraft offers wood-burning and multi-fuel stoves, electric stoves, gas fires, electric fire places, full suites, individual parts and tools, glass replacement, stove rope, log baskets, companion sets and fire guards.

Ritchie said: ‘For the last 16 years I’ve been in the industry as a sales manager for a stove and gas fire manufacturer and my partner, Sue, has been doing a lot of craft work on her own as a hobby. We wanted to combine the two.

Sue handles the craft side of things, offering homemade fire starters, twig and wood art, pebble art and pyrography.

Sue said: ‘I used to come close to here with friends a lot when I was younger. My father’s family is from Tiree. We looked all over, but we both loved this area.’

Ritchie added: ‘Effectively what we’ve done is move our entire family up here because we want to spend the rest of our days up here and as long as we can pay the bills and give an offering to the local customers that’s happy enough for me.

‘I’m just looking to do what I enjoy doing. Everything we sell makes someone’s house a little bit nicer.’

RS StoveCraft can be found on 3 Lorne Street, and can be emailed on info@rsstovecraft.com or called on 07470699572 or 07754688700.