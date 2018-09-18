Storm Ali halts Ardrishaig canal bridge resurfacing

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Overnight improvement works on A83 at the Ardrishaig swing bridge have been postponed due to the expected arrival of Storm Ali.

A BEAR Scotland statement said: ‘Please be advised that Wednesday night’s (September 19) planned overnight road improvements for a section of the A83 south of Ardrishaig have been postponed due to forecast inclement weather.’

An overnight road closure was due to be in place during work to resurface a section of the A83 on approach to the bridge, which spans the Crinan Canal, but the road will now be open as normal instead.

The project will now be carried out at a future date.