MS Centre takes up the 66 Day Challenge

They say that it takes an average of 66 days to kick an old habit, or pick up a new one – and now is your chance to do it with the help of others.

A brand new initiative – the Mid Argyll 66 Day Challenge – offers members of the public the opportunity to change the habits of a lifetime.

The project is being delivered by NHS Highland, the charity umbrella body TSI and the local Health and Wellbeing Network, and the whole thing kicks off with full day launch event on Wednesday October 17, exactly 66 days before Christmas.

So now is the time to have a think about what you want to achieve.

The MS Centre is helping out by offering services such as therapy, massage and exercise sessions, including yoga, Zumba, palattes and Thai Chi.

The MS Centre also offers a range of workshops covering everything from self management and therapy, including assertiveness and, pain management, to crafts such as knitting and quilting. Also offered is support groups for various conditions, and community events like coffee mornings, singing groups and live concerts.

MS Centre manager Karen McCurry said: ‘The MS Centre is more of a community centre with an interest in health. Everyone is welcome and able to find help.’

This group is focusing on positivity, asking pledgers to pick a good habit to pick up rather than dropping a bad one, to start with. The MS Centre is newly decorated with a tree for pledges to hang their chosen good habits from. Karen, for example, is going to have a better breakfast and sit down and eat breakfast every morning, rather than grabbing something on the way out the door.

There is also a text service you can sign up to which will prompt pledgers with nudges to keep them on their goal and inspirational words.

Individuals can take the challenge on their own, or in groups. People can raise money through sponsorship for local charities or take whatever approach they feel is right for them.

For more information on these services, contact the MS Centre on 01546 606303 or visit the Facebook page @multiplesclerosiscentre.argyll

Look out for the big launch event in Lochgilphead Community Centre on October 17, where there will be a market place, demonstrations and a healthy food cafe.

For more information on the Mid Argyll 66 Day Challenge, contact Antonia Baird at: Antonia.baird@argyll-bute.gov.uk or call 01546 604270.