Mid Argyll Shooting Club hits the mark

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mid Argyll Shooting Club held a successful session for juniors.

The youngsters aimed air rifles at an impressive target set up in the Drill Hall on Tuesday September 11, arranged by former MacPool manager Graham Love.

After a safety demonstration, the youngsters were kitted out with their mufflers and rifles and shown the proper posture to hit their target by qualified instructors.

In a Facebook video, long-term shooter Rhona Love said: ‘Air rifle shooting is one of my favourite sports. It’s brilliant for concentration and focus. It can help you develop your brain to work through problems and it’s a sport for everyone.’

The youngsters had a great time learning a new skill and many said they’d try it again.

The Mid Argyll Shooting Club for juniors aged 11 to 18 continues on Tuesday nights from 4pm to 6.30pm with the adult section meeting from 7pm to 10pm in the Drill Hall, Lochgilphead.