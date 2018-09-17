Achnaba blackie lambs win James Weir Trophy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

United Auctions held its annual Dalmally show and sale of blackface wedder lambs, sponsored by the Blackface Sheep Breeders’ Association, on Saturday September 8.

Including all classes of cross bred lambs and feeding sheep there was a catalogued entry of 8,002 of lambs and sheep, selling to a packed ringside of buyers.

William Dunlop of Elmscleugh judged the various classes of blackface lambs and his awards are as follows: First and champion pen, taking the James Weir Memorial Trophy – Achnaba – £58.

In second place was Tullochan – £51 and third Tayvallich Estate – £45.50.

In line with other centres lambs were weighing two to three kg lighter on the year. Most sellers were nonetheless receiving £2 to £5 per head more on the year.

Lambs sold to an overall average of £39.98 per head or 149.2 per kilo (up £3.48 per head or 15.7 pence per kilo) whilst the blackface section averaged £37.35 per head or 128.6 per kilo.

Principal lots and prices

Top prices per head

BF: £62 – Invernahyle : £59.50 – Mill Park : £58.50 – Ormsary Farmers : £58 – Achnaba : £53 – Invernahyle : £52.50 – Lephinkill : £52 – Clachan Farms (Kilninver) : £51 – Tullochcan : £50.50 – Corrylorn : £50 – Dall : £49.50 – Ormsary Farmers : £47.50 – Invernahyle : £47.50 – Machrins Farm : £47.50 – Littleport : £47 – Drumachar : £46.50 – Kiloran Farmers : £46 – Luss Estates : £46 – Scallasaig : £45.50 – Castles Estate : £45.50 – Tayvallich Estate : £45 – Inchgarth Farm.

SUFFx: £62 – Drumachar Farm : £56.50 – Glenbrock Farm.

TEXx: £70 – Inchgarth Farm : £65.50 – Lephinkill Farm : £61 – 99 Upper Borve, Barra : £60 – Keppoch Farm : £58.50 – Barbreck Farm, Lochgilphead : £58.50 – Stonefield : £58 – Glenshero : £58 – Inchgarth : £57.50 – Craigmore : £57 – Ardchatten : £57 – Keppoch.

CHEV: £73.50 and £62 – Brackenridge : £58.50 – Caddleton Farms : £56 – Gorten.

CROSS: £57 – Stroneskar : £53 – Stonefield.

Ewes

TEXx: £59 – Craigmore.

CHEV: £43 – 4 Glenaros.

BF: £42.50 – Castles Estate : £40 – Kilchoan.

Top prices per kilo

Lambs

BF: 179p – Inchgarth : 171p – Achnaba : 167p – Ormsary Farmers : 166p – Littleport : 165p – Tullochcan : 165p – Littleport : 163p – Ormsary Farmers : 160p – Kiloran Farmers : 160p – Ormsary Farmers : 159p – Corrylorn : 158p – Ederline Estate : 157p – Bragleenmore : 157p – Clachan Farms (Kilninver) : Castles Estate : 157p – Tigh Airigh : 157p – Machrins Farm : 155p – Invernahyle : 155p – Inchgarth : 154p – Keilator : 154p – Lephinkill : 154p – Corrylorn : 152p – Garrogie Estates : 151p – Dericambus : 151p – Scallasaig : 151p – Mill Park.

SUFFx: 174p – Ardchatten : 168p – Glenbrock.

TEXx: 190p – Inchgarth Farm : 190p – Barbreck Farm (Lochgilphead) : 188p – Inchgarth Farm : 186p – Lephinkill Farm : 185p – Stonefield Farms : 185p – 99 Upper Borve, Barra : 184p – Keppoch Farm : 183p – Keilbeg : 183p – Stonefield Farms : 182p – Drumachar Farm : 181p – Leargie Farm : 181p – Barbreck (Lochgilphead).

CHEV: 193p – Blackmount : 189p – Kilchoan : 186p – Maam : 184p – Inchgarth : 184p – Caddleton Farms : 184p – Kilchoan.