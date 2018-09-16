Your Pictures

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

We have a historic site as the subject of this week’s featured photograph. Rosemary Neagle from Kilmartin sent us this photograph of Carnasserie Castle in late summer sun, contrasting the rich blue of the sky with green foliage below.

Send your favourite pictures to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk or via the Argyllshire Advertiser Facebook page.