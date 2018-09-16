Golfers travel to Glencruitten to honour John MacEachen

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Kintyre Tractormen Iain Johnstone, Iain MacAllister, Stuart MacMillan and Duncan Johnstone made the journey from Campbeltown, Tayinloan and Tarbert to take part in the John MacEachen Memorial Trophy at Glencruitten golf course in Oban. It was worth the trip as the boys were third equal.

John was a keen golfer, rugby and shinty player and was very popular all over Argyll and beyond. His family decided to organise a golf tournament made of teams of four with 39 teams taking part.