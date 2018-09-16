Armistice poppy deadline approaching

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The deadline is looming to donate knitted poppies for a spectacular Armistice Day commemoration.

The people of Inveraray plan to create a striking display of poppies, thousands of them, to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice.

The Glenaray and Inveraray Parish Church pulpit will be draped with poppies and, depending on how many poppies are donated, the rest of the inside of the church will be decorated along with the railings outside the building.

Church officer Wilma Wood this week announced more than 1,500 poppies had been created – but gave notice the door is about to close on donations.

Wilma said: ‘The dates for the poppies to be returned is the last weekend in September. They can be handed in to Wilma or Aline or anyone who can pick them up.’

She added: ‘Send a message on Facebook to one of us if poppies need to be collected.’

To find out more about donating knitted poppies, contact Caroline Wood by email at sessionclerk@inveraraychurch.org.uk or call 01499 302121.