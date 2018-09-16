Argyll Smokery bags the Great Taste Golden Fork

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Great Taste Golden Fork for the best food or drink from Scotland was presented to The Argyll Smokery from Dunoon for its Kiln Roasted Salmon.

‘Melting and moreish, meaty and succulent’, this ‘well handled’ salmon is cured and smoked over oak, giving it a ‘lovely aroma, gentle smoke and sublime texture’.

Celebrating the very best in food and drink, Great Taste, the world’s most coveted food awards, has reached its grand finale for 2018.

Out of a record breaking 12,634 products entered into Great Taste 2018, the ‘outstanding’ Kiln Roasted Salmon, which is sourced off the remote West Highlands, was celebrated as the best tasting product in its region at the Great Taste Golden Fork Dinner held on Sunday September 2 at the InterContinental Park Lane Hotel, London, where over 350 guests from the world of fine food gathered to hear the results of many months of rigorous judging.

Accepting the award, Allan McDougall said: ‘We are extremely excited and pleased to have won the Golden Fork top prize for Scotland. Not just having one three-star product but two for our Kiln Roasted Salmon and Cold Smoked Argyll Trout was a milestone for business.’