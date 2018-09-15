Red Star exit cup after disappointing performance

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochgilphead Red Star 1-4 Southside

Red Star crashed out of the Scottish Cup on Saturday after an error-strewn replay performance was punished by a clinical Southside team.

As in the original tie, Red Star got off to a terrible start, finding themselves two goals down inside 20 minutes after sloppy errors. To make things worse, defender Luke Naisby was forced off with a hamstring injury.

Star tried to play their way into the game but their passing was rushed and it was Southside who added to their tally before the break after a long ball over the top resulted in a breakdown of communication at the back and the striker had the simple task of rounding Kalache and placing the ball into the net.

Star pulled a goal back in the second half thanks to an excellent individual effort from Cammy MacDonald. Chances followed for Star, but Aaron Moore’s shot was blocked by the Southside keeper and Gregor Peacock shot just wide of the far post.

The scoring was completed by the visitors in the 85th minute when Star failed to clear a corner and the striker shot past Kalache from close range to seal a 1-4 victory.

Star will look to bounce back in another tough tie on Saturday September 15 when they take on Uddingston at home in the first round of the West of Scotland Cup. The match will take place at the Ropework or Joint Campus with a 2pm kick off.