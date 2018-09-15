Mid Argyll RFC’s first Dalriada festival of the season

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mid Argyll RFC held the first Mid Argyll Dalriada festival of the new season.

Almost 100 kids from P4 to S2 came to Lochgilphead on Saturday September 8 to play in the Mid Argyll hosted Dalriada festival. Teams from Lochaber, Islay, Oban and Taynuilt made the journey. Games were held for P4-5, P6-7 & Under 14 boys age groups. The weather stayed pretty decent with only a few showers but that didn’t put off a large crowd of parents and spectators that came along to watch.

Coach Lee Buckley said: ‘Mid Argyll RFC would like to thank everyone that travelled and Allan Wright, Rugby Development officer for organising it.’

Mid Argyll mini’s and high school boys and girl’s teams train at the joint campus every Tuesday from 4pm to 5pm. New players are always welcome.