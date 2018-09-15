Kyles 10 Miles makes for trials and smiles

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

More than 300 runners turned up to the ninth Kyles 10 Miles run on Saturday September 8, along with a few walkers.

The scenic route starting at Tighnabruaich took competitors down the peninsula and back up, welcomed home with refreshments and hugs, as well as a ceilidh for those still able to stand.

Winners Grant Baillie and Lesley Blackwood crossed the line in 00:57:17 and 01:08:51 respectively.

Behind them were Graeme Mitchell (01:01:51) and Duncan Anderson (01:01:55) in second and third place for the men and for the ladies, Joanne Gray (01:11:26) and Kelly Baillie (01:16:05).

Tighnabruaich local Ken Coley said: ‘It was an absolutely awesome showcase for Argyll Secret Coast. We need the visitors to help support our community and businesses and today was another boost. The folk who help out are fantastic and the visitors always comment on how friendly everyone is. We should be so proud of that.’

The 10th annual Kyles10Miles is scheduled for September 14 2019.