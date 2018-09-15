Kidnapped from their gnome – or were they?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A police investigation was launched in late August after three garden gnomes were taken from a property near Inveraray.

Then, on Wednesday September 12, the Argyllshire Advertiser received an anonymous note from someone claiming to have taken them – and looking for a ransom for their safe return.

‘The Gnome Rustler’ wrote: It was stated in your newspaper of Friday September 7 that garden gnomes had been stolen. This is not exactly true. They have been kidnapped.’

The rustler added that a ransom demand had been sent to the owner, though the nature of ransom was not made clear in the letter sent to this newspaper.

The note continued: ‘I have enclosed a couple of photographs so you can see that the gnomes are okay.’

On further investigation, the Advertiser discovered the gnomes were not, in fact, the ones stolen, leaving mystery surrounding the identity of the prankster – who had gone to no little effort – behind the stunt.

The whereabouts of the stolen Inveraray gnomes remains unknown.