John Gillies wins at Volunteer of the Year Awards

Volunteering takes time, commitment and a lot of hard work, so it’s only right we say thank you to everyone who provides support for our communities.

Volunteers from across Argyll and Bute were honoured at this year’s Volunteer of the Year awards on Friday September 7 in Helensburgh. The event celebrated the huge contribution volunteers make – whether it’s manning a charity shop counter, supporting carers, carrying out beach cleans or just being a friend to someone in need.

The Regional Hero award for Mid Argyll was awarded to John Gillies.

John is a head coach of the Lochgilphead Boccia team who recently accompanied the group, including bronze-medal-winning Flora Currie, to the Special Olympics in Stirling. He was also presented with the Service to Sport Award for his outstanding dedication to the sport over a substantial period of time.

The Regional Hero award for Kintyre was presented to Alex McKinven and the Social Enterprise of the Year award was presented to Jura Development Trust, which amongst many other things, ensures Jura residents have access to council services by maintaining the service point on the island.