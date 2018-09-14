Tarbert Music Festival hits the harbour

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Dig out those dancing shoes because the Tarbert Music Festival is kicking off tonight (Friday September 14).

The festival, which has been running since 1988, allows various locations to host many live gigs, filling the lochside village with music of all kinds all weekend, calling for people all over to join the dancing and singing.

The festival will see the summer music scene end with a bang with acts such as The Camans, Dr Hip and The Blues Operation and Heron Valley, all fresh from their performances at Inveraray’s Best of the West.

Added to this the festivities will be kept merry by the Mid Argyll Pipe Band on Saturday and the Loch Fyne Pipe Band on Sunday.

For dedicated fans of the festival, there will also be Sunday Night Survivor’s Night. Details of which can be found in the local pubs, each offering their own way of winding down the party.