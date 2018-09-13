Re-tune alert for Argyll Freeview users

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Freeview viewers in parts of Argyll may need to re-tune their TV equipment on Wednesday September 19 to continue watching some programmes.

Some Freeview channels are moving to new airwaves to allow for the development of new mobile broadband services.

Transmitters affected include a number in the central belt as well as Millport and Tighnabruaich.

Further changes will take place at transmitters in parts of Scotland on Wednesday October 3. On-screen messages will advise people of the re-tune date for their transmitter.

Re-tuning should be straightforward and some TV equipment will re-tune automatically. Some older aerials may need to be replaced to continue receiving all channels. Viewers may be eligible for free in-home support, including aerial work if needed.

Anyone who needs advice, or who finds they are still missing services after retuning, can visit the Freeview website at www.freeview.co.uk/tvchanges or contact the Freeview Advice Line free on 0808 100 0288.

Further information is available online at www.freeview.co.uk/tvchanges