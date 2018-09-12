Spot the yellow bus of the Travelling Gallery in Lochgilphead

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Travelling Gallery arrived in Lochgilphead on Wednesday August 29, stopping at Lochgilphead Joint Campus to share art with the students.

Glasgow-based artist Gordon Douglas pulled up in the colourful bus to bring his new solo exhibition Black Box Take Stock to Lochgilphead to mark the Travelling Gallery’s 40th birthday.

The Travelling Gallery bus was established in 1978 and continues to bring contemporary art to communities throughout Scotland. Its dual focus is to create highly engaging exhibitions and to provide a unique platform for arts education.

Claire Craig, curator of The Travelling Gallery said: ‘It has been hugely enjoyable, inspiring, and fitting to work with Gordon Douglas in Travelling Gallery’s 40th year.

‘The exhibition continues Travelling Gallery’s excellent history of collaborating and commissioning new work by young Scottish artists, and Gordon has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and worked incredibly hard to produce this vibrant and playful work.’