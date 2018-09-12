Banish autumn blues at Tarbert Music Festival

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Dig out those dancing shoes because the Tarbert Music Festival is kicking off on Friday September 14.

For one weekend until Sunday September 16, the lochside village will fill with music of all kinds, calling for people all over to join the dancing and singing.

The festival, which has been running since 1988, allows various locations to host many live gigs, as well as a tent set up on the quay with a licensed bar and a raffle for festival funds.

The festival will see the summer music scene end with a bang with acts such as The Camans, Dr Hip and The Blues Operation and Heron Valley, fresh from their performances at Inveraray’s Best of the West.

The line-up includes the music of Treble Trouble, Rhuvaal, Soap, Red Pine Timber Co. on the quay; The Corner House will host Kenny and Wallace and Done ‘N’ Dusted; The Tarbert Hotel offers The Camans, Thunder Road and Dr Hip and the Blues Operation; Two Bob Rocket will entertain the Anchor Hotel and The Islay Frigate Hotel will host Michelle From The Fold and Cherry Valentine.

Added to this the festivities will be kept merry by the Mid Argyll Pipe Band on Saturday and the Loch Fyne Pipe Band on Sunday.

As well as the music, a coffee morning will be held in Templars Hall from 10am until 12pm on Saturday, and food found at The Quay.

For hardcore fans of the festival, there will also be Sunday Night Survivor’s Night. Details of which can be found in the local pubs, each offering their own way of winding down the party.