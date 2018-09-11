Rocky start for Mid Argyll RFC in first round in Scottish Schools Cup

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The team scheduled to play Mid Argyll Rugby Club’s under 16s in the first round of the Scottish Schools Cup pulled out on the morning of the game – but local school pupils saved the day.

Duncanrig School should have played the Mid Argyll youngsters at Lochgilphead Joint Campus, but cancelled at the last minute.

A team made up of Lochgilphead high, Tarbert Academy, Campbeltown Grammar and Islay high schools was quickly formed to play as South Argyll Schools (SAS) for this cup competition.

Coach Lee Buckley said: ‘As the Islay school boys were already on the ferry over for the fixture, we decided to play a development game between the 22 SAS squad members at the joint campus.

‘Everyone put in an amazing effort and this session could be key when the team plays Marr College in the second round of the cup.’

The team also struggled to find a pitch to play another home game on recently as there are no suitable rugby pitches in Mid Argyll. But Kilmory Shinty club agreed to let the team use their field, which Mid Argyll RFC thank them for.

Mid Argyll RFC’s second round of the Scottish Schools Cup will be on Monday September 10 in Troon.