Lochgilphead Library is breeding bookworms

Lochgilphead youngsters have been rewarded for their efforts in this summer’s library reading challenge.

As part of the Tesco Bank Summer Reading Challenge, the children were to visit their local library and read three books over the summer holidays. On Monday September 3, they were awarded with a medal and certificate for their efforts from Lochgilphead Library.

To celebrate the 80th birthday of the Beano, the theme for 2018 was Mischief Makers.