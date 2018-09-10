Mid Argyll health forum seeks vice chairperson

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mid Argyll Health and Care Forum (HCF) is looking for a vice-chairperson after the previous incumbent Barabel McKay was elected into the chair.

At the HCF meeting on August 14, members agreed to start the formal election process to fill this important position.

Members of the forum contribute to and influence the work of Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), particularly in representing the views of the general public and the people who use health and social care services.

As vice chairperson, the successful candidate will have an important role to play in shaping the future of services in the local area.

To be eligible for election you must be a member of the Argyll and Bute HCF living in or having a substantial interest in the Mid Argyll locality.

You are invited to register an interest or self-nominate until Monday September 17. Anyone who is not a member but interested in either position may join the HCF at the same time as self nominating.

Members who are employed by either NHS Highland, Argyll and Bute Council or the third sector are not eligible due to potential conflict of interest.

Appointment will be either two or three years and candidates can be re-elected up to a maximum of six years.

Ballot papers will be sent to members on Monday October 1 and this will close at noon on Monday October 29. The results, overseen by an independent person, will be published on the HSCP’s webpage on Tuesday October 30.

For further information, contact Jay Wilkinson by email at jay.wilkinson@nhs.net.