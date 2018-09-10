Hospice benefits from heavy metal roadshow

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Cowal Vintage Transport Club held its charity road run on Saturday September 1, with guests from as far afield as Kintyre, Dunblane and the Borders joining in.

A colourful procession of vintage tractors, cars and motorcycles and an old MacBrayne’s bus left Sandbank on the Holy Loch, winding its way across the Cowal peninsula to Otter Ferry, before hugging the Loch Fyne shore northwards to Strathlachlan. At Strathlachlan Community Centre the vintage enthusiasts enjoyed a hearty lunch, with the opportunity to view the gleaming machinery.

The sun poked through the clouds and an enjoyable day was made all the better in the knowledge that money raised on the day would be donated to Cowal Hospice in Dunoon.