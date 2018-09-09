Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – week 36

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Greenlight sadness

It is sad more than 100 much-needed jobs have been lost at Greenlight Environmental. The recycling business seems to be precarious, yet an important one all the same.

Argyll and Bute Council tells us it has the bases covered for recycling, so service users shouldn’t see a difference. Nagging doubts persist, though, if the cover is to be provided by existing already-stretched staff and vehicles.

Festival fever

We look forward to another spectacular Best of the West festival at Inveraray Castle, and here’s hoping the weather plays ball.

One of the festival’s advantages is the fact it is held on hard ground, so no matter how wet it gets (within reason), you shouldn’t need waders.

And, as the name suggests, the festival provides a great showcase for some quality west coast produce and performers.

Athletics coverage

Turn to page 42 this week for full athletics coverage. Well done to Bill MacCallum for organising this and many other events over decades as an athletics coach and supporter.