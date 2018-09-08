Senior piobaireachd success for Stuart

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Inveraray piper Stuart Liddell followed up victory at the recent Argyllshire Gathering with success at last week’s Northern Meeting.

Stuart, pipe major of Inveraray and District Pipe Band, took first place in the prestigious senior piobaireachd competition at the Argyllshire Gathering in Oban, winning The Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky Trophy and the Kilberry Cup.

A week later at the Northern Meeting in Inverness, which concluded on Friday August 31, he won the hornpipe and jig.

The Northern Meeting clasp competition for piobaireachd was won for the third time – at the age of just 29 – by Callum Beaumont, a former member of Inveraray and District Pipe Band. In second place was Angus MacColl of Benderloch with Stuart Liddell in fourth position.

Angus MacColl was the Overall Champion Piper at this year’s Northern Meeting.

Young Campbeltown piper Ross Connor performed brilliantly to win the under 18 march, strathspey and reel at the Northern Meeting.