Feorlin’s bake sale for Nannie Meg

Nine-year-old Feorlin Renton’s coffee morning was a great success, raising more than £750 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Inveraray Primary School pupil ran and hosted a coffee morning in Nicoll Hall in memory of her grandma.

Feorlin said: ‘Three years ago my Nannie passed away. She used to bake for Yorkhill Children’s Hospital and other charities, so I want to do one for Macmillan Cancer Support.’

The coffee morning included freshly made cakes, baked by Feorlin, a bottle stall, raffle and, of course, tea and coffee.

The coffee morning itself raised £490, alongside Feorlin’s Just Giving page which at present sits at £265 and was set up in support of the coffee morning for those who were unable to attend but wished to contribute, bringing the total to £755 raised for the vital work of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Feorlin wishes to thank everyone who contributed and attended.

There’s still time to donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/Feorlin-Renton1