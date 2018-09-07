Star battle back to force cup replay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Red Star secured a replay in Lochgilphead in the first round of the Scottish Amateur Cup after putting a shambolic first half against Southside AFC behind them on Saturday September 1.

The first half at Nethercraigs started well with the visitors getting a couple of early shots but Southside opened the scoring after Star lost possession in the middle of the park. The forward found himself in space and beat Kalache to put the hosts ahead after 12 minutes.

Southside doubled their lead when Star once again failed to clear their lines. Kalache stopped the initial effort but the ball fell to the following striker who netted for 2-0.

The home side looked to have the tie wrapped up inside half an hour when they added a third, this time from 30 yards.

Thankfully Star grabbed a lifeline on the stroke of half time. Kyle Selfridge’s long throw in was flicked over the keeper and into the net by Ben Forbes to put Star back into the contest at 3-1.

After some stern words at half time, Star went out knowing they had nothing to lose in the second half. The visitors came out with more purpose in the second half and the match came alive when Innes Meikle fired his shot into the bottom corner to pull the Lochgilphead side to within a goal at 3-2 with half an hour still to play.

It wasn’t long before Star levelled the contest after Kyle Selfridge delivered a long free kick. The bounce beat the Southside keeper and Ben Forbes levelled the tie at 3-3.

Although visibly rattled, Southside edged back in front with 10 minutes remaining with a ball into the bottom corner to restore the lead at 4-3.

There was late drama, however, as captain Aaron Moore got on the end of a Ben Forbes cross to head the ball into the bottom corner to force a replay after a 4-4 draw.

The sides will meet again on Saturday September 8 at the Ropework with the game being played to a finish. Kick off 2pm.