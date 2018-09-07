Puffer champion receives BEM for services to tourism

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The VIC32 puffer skipper has been recognised in the Queen’s birthday honours list with the British Empire Medal.

Nick Walker was awarded with his BEM on Wednesday August 29, presented to him by Lord Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute Patrick Stewart.

The director of the Puffer Preservation Trust received the honour for services to tourism, marine heritage and charity.

At an occasion with the whole family and a few friends, Nick Walker dedicated his medal to his wife, Rachel, saying: ‘She was my girlfriend when I first saw the VIC32 and we’ve restored it together.

‘We’ve made a pact to share the medal. She gets to wear it on Christmas Day this year and I get to wear it on Boxing Day.’