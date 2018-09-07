‘No impact’ on Argyll as recycling firm fails

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyll and Bute Council has downplayed the implications for recycling services after one of its main contractors called in the administrators.

Greenlight Environmental issued redundancy notices to 109 employees after efforts to find a buyer failed.

The company, based in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, carried out a number of services under contract to Argyll and Bute Council. These included glass collection from commercial premises in Argyll and Bute, domestic glass collection and collection of co-mingled recycled material from council depots in Helensburgh and Lomond.

Paul Dounis and Steven Ross of RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP were appointed joint administrators of Greenlight Environmental Limited on August 31.

The appointment followed efforts to find a buyer to safeguard the employment of staff and allow for the ongoing fulfilment of contracts.

Several interested parties came forward, with advanced negotiations taking place with one potential buyer. The offer was, however, later withdrawn and the company placed into administration, resulting in the closure of the business and redundancy of all employees.

Paul Dounis, joint administrator, said: ‘It is with profound regret that a purchaser was unable to be found which resulted in Greenlight Environmental Limited entering administration and the immediate redundancy of all staff.

‘We are working with local and national organisations including West Dunbartonshire Council, Partnership Action for Continuing Employment, the Job Centre and the Redundancy Payments Service to support the affected employees at this difficult time.’

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘In light of the news about Greenlight, we can confirm we already have alternative plans in place and we do not anticipate there will be any impact on our refuse collection service anywhere in Argyll and Bute.’

The Argyllshire Advertiser approached several licensed premises in Lochgilphead and Tarbert to assess the impact of the collapse on glass recycling services.

None of the businesses were aware of Greenlight’s demise and one licensee said: ‘We get a glass uplift once a fortnight and it’s due shortly. We’ll see what happens.’