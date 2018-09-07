Mid Argyll Athletics Club Open Sports Day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The exceptionally wet weather on Sunday August 26 forced Mid Argyll Athletic club indoors to hold their annual sports day and age group championships.

Fortunately both the games hall and gymnasium at Lochgilphead Joint Campus were free which ensured the competition was not cancelled and the young athletes contested a modified programme of five events in a warm and dry atmosphere.

Young athletes travelled from Cowal, Kintyre, Oban and as far away as Bunessan on Mull.

Arguably the top performances of the day were in a very competitive girls under 11 age group where Jemma MacDonald from Lochgilphead, Beth Johnstone from Tarbert and Kirstie Renton from Campbeltown excelled and finished with local girl Jemma winning overall. Jemma won the two-lap race in 25.7 seconds and placed highly in another three events. Beth won the high jump clearing 1.14m and the long jump and Kirstie had an outstanding run to win the four-lap race in 55.5 seconds. The other event winner in this contest was Jemma’s twin sister Jorja who won the javelin throwing 14 metres.

Local girl Neve Bowden was the under 9 champion thanks to wins in the four-lap race and long jump. Scarlett Speirs from Inveraray was runner-up winning the high jump and two-lap race. Carla Renton from Campbeltown won the javelin in this age group.

Violet Campbell from Glenbarr dominated in the under 13’s contest winning all five events including a 6.49 metres throw in the shot putt. Emma Plumber from Tayvallich was runner up with Kyra Robertson from Ardrishaig in third place.

Karis Kidd from Ardrishaig was the under 15 champion, winning the two running events and the long jump and finished 1.5 points ahead of Amy Gibson from Bunessan on Mull who won the high jump with a 1.40 metres clearance. Caryn Kerr from Campbeltown was third on overall points and won the shot putt with a 6.67 metres throw. The previous week Caryn won the junior shot putt at Oban Highland Games.

Three girls tied on points in the under 7’s competition and the final placings were decided on the most individual wins which resulted in Cara Green from Ardrishaig the winner ahead of Zara Whyte and Chloe Hill.

Ruairidh Charnock from Lochgilphead was the boys under 7 champion just one point ahead of Olly MacVicar from Tighnabruaich. Ruairidh won the two-lap race and long jump while Olly won the four-laprace and javelin throwing nine metres.

Local boy George Balkeen dominated in the under 9’s with a clean sweep of wins which included impressive performances in the two-lap race recording 27.9 seconds, four-lap in 61.6 and a 10.50 metres javelin throw. Luke MacVicar from Tighnabruaich was second overall and Ciaran Johnstone from Oban was third.

Roan MacVicar from Tighnabruaich was the under 11 champion thanks to wins in the two running events and finished four points ahead of Sam Gillespie from Lochgilphead who won the high jump and javelin throwing an impressive 14.25m. Third placed Robert Kerr from Campbeltown won the long jump in this section.

Two Kintyre boys excelled in the under 13’s with Lewis Gilchrist from Tayinloan champion thanks to wins in the two-lap race in 22.9 and four-lap race in 48.2 seconds. Runner-up Ruaridh Campbell from Glenbarr won the shot putt throwing 9.76 metres and third placed Murray MacDonald also impressed winning the high jump with 1.31 metres and long jump.

The entry was disappointing in the two older age groups where Finlay MacLean from Oban won the under 15’s ahead of Ewan Ferguson from Lochgilphead. Finlay won four events and Ewan won the high jump.

Jake Gillespie from Lochgilphead was the under 17 winner ahead of Shaun Doy from Kilmichael Glassary. Shaun won the long jump and high jump clearing 1.55 metres. Jake recorded 22.1 seconds in the two-lap and threw an impressive 10.33 metres in the shot putt. Jake had a very successful summer season competing at the local Highland Games in Argyll and ended the circuit at Oban Games the previous week winning the overall Argyll junior championship.

The two annual trophies in memory of the late Hugh MacArthur, founder member of the local club in 1984 who died in June 2015, were contested in the under 9 boys and under 9 girls. The winners were local athletes Neve Bowden and George Balkeen.

Results

Under 7 Girls

1st Cara Green, Ardrishaig, 8 pts

2nd Zara Whyte, Lochgilphead, 8 pts

3rd Chloe Hill, Lochgilphead, 8 pts

Under 9 Girls

1st Neve Bowden, Lochgilphead, 15 pts

2nd Scarlett Speirs, Inveraray, 13.5 pts

3rd Abby Charnock, Lochgilphead, 7.5 pts

Under 11 Girls

1st Jemma MacDonald, Lochgilphead, 12 pts

2nd Beth Johnstone, Tarbert, 9.5 pts

2nd Kirstie Renton, Castlehill, 9.5 pts

3rd Jorja MacDonald, Lochgilphead, 8 pts

Under 13 Girls

1st Violet Campbell, Campbeltown, 20 pts

2nd Emma Plumber, Tayvallich, 12 pts

3rd Kyra Robertson, Ardrishaig, 7 pts

Under 15 Girls

1st Karis Kidd, Lochgilphead, 15.5 pts

2nd Amy Gibson, Oban HS, 14 pts

3rd Caryn Kerr, Campbeltown, 10 pts

Under 7 Boys

1st Ruairidh Charnock, Lochgilphead, 14 pts

2nd Olly MacVicar, Tighnabruaich, 13 pts

3rd Ruaraidh Johnstone, Park, 7 pts

Under 9 Boys

1st George Balkeen, Lochgilphead, 20 pts

2nd Luke MacVicar, Tighnabruaich, 12.5 pts

3rd Ciaran Johnstone, Park, 8 pts

Under 11 Boys

1st Roan MacVicar, Tighnabruaich, 16 pts

2nd Sam Gillespie, Lochgilphead, 12 pts

3rd Robert Kerr, Dalintober, 11 pts

Under 13 Boys

1st Lewis Gilchrist, Campbeltown, 16.5 pts

2nd Ruaraidh Campbell, Campbeltown, 14.5 pts

3rd Murray MacDonald, Lochgilphead, 12 pts

Under 15 Boys

1st Finlay MacLean, Oban HS, 9 pts

2nd Ewan Ferguson, Lochgilphead, 6 pts

Under 17 Boys

1st Jake Gillespie, Lochgilphead, 8 pts

2nd Shaun Doy, Lochgilphead, 7 pts