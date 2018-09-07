Just a bit of biscuit-filled fun

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Followers of the Argyllshire Advertiser Facebook page will be familiar with our regular bit of Friday nonsense – our popular ‘Win a Biscuit’ competition.

All you have to do is guess which biscuit we’ll be munching while we enjoy our hot-off-the-press Argyllshire Advertiser. The first correct answer on our Facebook page wins a packet of those very biscuits.

Last week’s winner – who correctly guessed we would be demolishing Breakaways – was Tini MacInnes Stewart. She very kindly asked if we would donate the biccies to staff at Mary’s Meals charity shop in Lochgilphead for their cuppa, which we duly did.

Mary’s Meals shop manager Marina Campbell said: ‘This is a lovely thought and thanks very much to the lady who won the biscuits for thinking of us.’

If you want to have a go at winning some biscuits, keep an eye on the Argyllshire Advertiser Facebook page on Fridays and have a guess.

It’s just a bit of fun!